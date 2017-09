April 30 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* Reports full year net loss of 14.1 million euros ($15.7 million) versus loss of 20.5 million euros a year ago

* Says cash and cash equivalents on Dec. 31, 2014 amounted to 10,300,000 euros

