April 30 (Reuters) - Senator Entertainment AG :

* FY revenue down 24.7 percent at 20.4 million euros ($22.80 million), EBIT loss at 12.6 million euros (year ago: loss 25.7 million euros)

* Sees in 2015 revenue of at least 150 million euros, positive operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)