BRIEF-Colt Group Q1 revenue falls 1.3 pct to 394.6 mln euros

May 1 (Reuters) - Colt Group Sa

* Q1 interim management statement

* Revenue declined 1.3 pct from Q1‘14, as a result of our prior year exit from low margin carrier voice trading contracts, offset by a first full quarter contribution from KVH which was acquired in December 2014

* On a constant currency basis group revenue declined 5.4 pct

* Voice services revenue decreased 35.8 pct to eur 95.7 million (Q1‘14: increased 1.4 pct)

* Data centre services revenue decreased 4.1 pct to eur 28.3 million (Q1‘14: decreased 1.3 pct)

* Group EBITDA of eur 76.4 million (Q1 ‘14: eur 74.1 million) represents year on year growth of 3.1 pct

* In Q1 2015 group incurred payments of eur 5.3 mln associated with implementing plan, taking total cash outflows to date to eur 19.9 mln

* Overall costs of programme is still anticipated to be c.eur 30 mln and this will be completed by end of Q2 ‘15

* Group performance in Q1 was in line with Colt’s expectations

* Remains focused on profitable growth and continued cost transformation plans and expects to be modestly cash flow positive for full year 2015

* Workforce restructuring announced in April 2014 is continuing largely as planned

* Network services revenue declined 1.4 pct to eur 213.8 million (Q1‘14: increased 0.5 pct)

* IT services revenue declined eur 3.5 million, or 17.5 pct, to eur 16.8 million (Q1 '14: increased 24.6 pct)