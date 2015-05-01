FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virgin Money says Q1 net mortgage lending rises 82 pct
May 1, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money says Q1 net mortgage lending rises 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

* We have continued on our trajectory of growth while retaining a high-quality balance sheet

* Costs moderately better than expectation due to operational leverage

* Gross mortgage lending up nearly 34 pct on Q1 2014 to 1.6 billion stg

* Net mortgage lending up 82 pct on same period to 664 mln stg

* Maintained strong momentum in development of business across multiple business lines

* Continues to expect to achieve a net interest margin for 2015 of up to 160 basis points. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

