BRIEF-Virgin Money says Q1 net mortgage lending rises 82 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

* We have continued on our trajectory of growth while retaining a high-quality balance sheet

* Costs moderately better than expectation due to operational leverage

* Gross mortgage lending up nearly 34 pct on Q1 2014 to 1.6 billion stg

* Net mortgage lending up 82 pct on same period to 664 mln stg

* Maintained strong momentum in development of business across multiple business lines

* Continues to expect to achieve a net interest margin for 2015 of up to 160 basis points.