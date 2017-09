April 30 (Reuters) - CRCAM du Languedoc SC :

* Q1 net banking income of 144.7 million euros ($161.9 million), down 1.6 pct

* Q1 consolidated net income of 36.3 million euros, down 10.1 pct

* Basel III solvency ratio as of March 31 of 19.7 pct

($1 = 0.8941 euros)