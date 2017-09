April 30 (Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* Revises FY 2014 financial statements, says operating expense higher by 35,000 euros ($39,000), that is 3.7 percent

* Says revised FY 2014 EBITDA at negative 986,000 euros, not negative 951,000 euros as stated previously

