BRIEF-Elior to increase stake in subsidiary Areas to 100%
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elior to increase stake in subsidiary Areas to 100%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* To bring its stake in subsidiary Areas to 100 percent

* The remaining stake of 38.45 percent to be acquired from Corporación Empresarial Emesa (Emesa)

* Emesa to become a significant shareholder in Elior

* Transaction includes a cash payment of 46 million euros ($51.42 million)

* Transaction includes as well the allocation of 9 million Elior shares to Emesa, up to 2 million of which could be existing shares Source text: bit.ly/1GKGwH3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

