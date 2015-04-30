BRIEF-Elior to increase stake in subsidiary Areas to 100%

April 30 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* To bring its stake in subsidiary Areas to 100 percent

* The remaining stake of 38.45 percent to be acquired from Corporación Empresarial Emesa (Emesa)

* Emesa to become a significant shareholder in Elior

* Transaction includes a cash payment of 46 million euros ($51.42 million)

* Transaction includes a cash payment of 46 million euros ($51.42 million)

* Transaction includes as well the allocation of 9 million Elior shares to Emesa, up to 2 million of which could be existing shares