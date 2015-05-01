BRIEF-UK's JLT says trading in line with expectations

May 1 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Group has made a positive start to year with overall trading performance in line with our expectations

* Expected that JLT USA will generate revenues of $50 million and a net trading loss of $35 million in 2015.

* Despite a challenging insurance rating environment, we remain confident in JLT’s revenue growth momentum

* Proposed transaction with Ardian will create an about exceptional gain for JLT of 18 million pounds in 2015, with net proceeds of about 78 million pounds being payable in cash and used to repay borrowings