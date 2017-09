May 4 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Says its units Zalgirio Sporto Arena UAB, Investicinio Turto Valdymas UAB and Trade Project UAB, signed agreements on sale of real estate objects in Vilnius to Promola UAB

* Says total amount of transactions exceeds 40 million euros ($44.77 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)