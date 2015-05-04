BRIEF-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals: Envarsus XR shows improved profile in transplant recipients

May 4 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Envarsus XR demonstrates improved pharmacokinetic profile in African-American transplant recipients

* Once-daily Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets), an investigational new drug under FDA review for the prevention of organ rejection in adult kidney transplant patients, demonstrated that a lower dose of once-daily Envarsus XR in African-American kidney transplant patients is sufficient to achieve therapeutic tacrolimus blood concentrations, compared to twice-daily immediate release tacrolimus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)