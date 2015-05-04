FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Going Public Media announces new shareholder structure
May 4, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Going Public Media announces new shareholder structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Going Public Media AG :

* Falk Strascheg, longtime anchor investor of Going Public Media, sold its 37.3-percent stake in Going Public Media

* Rieger Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH acquired part of this stake, Markus Rieger holds now together with his family and GmbH 37.8 percent of shares, that translates to 45.7 percent of voting rights

* Around 20 percent of the share capital of the company was purchased by interested investors in a secondary placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
