BRIEF-Going Public Media announces new shareholder structure

May 4 (Reuters) - Going Public Media AG :

* Falk Strascheg, longtime anchor investor of Going Public Media, sold its 37.3-percent stake in Going Public Media

* Rieger Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH acquired part of this stake, Markus Rieger holds now together with his family and GmbH 37.8 percent of shares, that translates to 45.7 percent of voting rights

* Around 20 percent of the share capital of the company was purchased by interested investors in a secondary placement