BRIEF-Columbus acquires Danish consultancy with specialized production competency
#Software
May 4, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus acquires Danish consultancy with specialized production competency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Columbus acquires Danish consultancy with specialized production competency

* Says has concluded an agreement about acquisition of MW data, a Danish consultancy with specialized competency and industry solutions within complex manufacturing, logistics and food processing

* MW data consists of consultancy MW data A/S and software company MW Solutions A/S

* Acquisition price is based on an enterprise value of 51.5 million Danish crowns ($7.74 million), of which 10.1 million crowns is conditional on company realizing a number of performance related elements

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus’ own available funds

* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in level of 25 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 4 million crowns in remaining 8 months of year

* After this acquisition, Columbus expects revenue in level of 1.03 billion crowns and EBITDA in level of 94 million crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6553 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

