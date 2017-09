May 4 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Signs non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cambridge Bioscience Ltd. for UK and Ireland

* Under terms of agreement, Cambridge Bioscience will promote, market, sell and support TruePrime products for primer-free WGA as well as SunScript thermostable reverse transcriptase kits