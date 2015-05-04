BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare proposes to issue a convertible loan and a private placement

May 4 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Completed minimum subscriptions in convertible bond issue and private placement. Market update
* Board proposes that general meeting resolves to issue a convertible loan with a nominal value of minimum 80 million Norwegian crowns and maximum 160.5 million crowns at a subscription price of 74.73 pct
* Says resolves a private placement of minimum 30 million crowns and maximum 60 million crowns ( “private placement”) at subscription price 3 crowns
* Company will not pay interest during 5 year loan period and will also be exempt from paying instalments
* Final maturity date for bond loan will be five years after issuance
* If convertible bond issue is fully subscribed, company will issue a convertible loan with nominal value of 160.5 million crowns with proceeds from subscription of approximately 120 million
* If private placement is fully subscribed, company will raise additional 60 million crowns in gross proceeds
