BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 revenue up 19 pct to EUR 33.3 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* In Q1 of 2015, total revenue generated by technology-based financial service provider’s three business units rose by 19 per cent to 33.3 million euros ($37.27 million) (Q1 2014: 27.9 million euros)

* Q1 increase of 22 per cent in its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which climbed to 3.8 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.1 million euros)

* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a low double-digit rate

* Expects in FY 2015 to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth ($1 = 0.8936 euros)