BRIEF-ASFINAG selects Teleste for its motorway network

* ASFINAG, Austrian road administration, has selected Teleste as provider of a complete renewal and expansion of road video management system covering whole of Austria

* New system will be deployed for project during 2015-2016

* Contract value is worth about 2 million euros ($2.23 million) and it includes three years of maintenance

* Project includes an option to extend maintenance by seven additional years

