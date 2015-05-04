BRIEF-ASFINAG selects Teleste for its motorway network

May 4 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj :
* ASFINAG, Austrian road administration, has selected Teleste as provider of a complete renewal and expansion of road video management system covering whole of Austria
* New system will be deployed for project during 2015-2016
* Contract value is worth about 2 million euros ($2.23 million) and it includes three years of maintenance
* Project includes an option to extend maintenance by seven additional years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)