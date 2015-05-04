FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-bet-at-home.com Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 13.1 pct to EUR 28.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 4, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home.com Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 13.1 pct to EUR 28.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - bet-at-home.com AG :

* Increase in gross betting and gaming revenue by 13.1 pct to 28.4 million euros ($31.68 million) in Q1

* Earnings before taxes increased by 19.1 pct to 9.8 million in Q1

* In first three months, EBIT also grew by 1.5 million euros to 9.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 7.8 million euros)

* Q1 net gaming revenue increased to 23.4 million euros (Q1 2014: 21.9 million euros) despite this new tax burden

* Sees EBITDA of more than 20 million euros for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.