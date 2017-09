May 4 (Reuters) - Amhult 2 AB :

* Says signs contracts with Wästbygg AB regarding blocks Signalflyget and Stridsflyget in Amhult Centrum, Torslanda

* Stridsflyget comprises about 1,300 m2 and will be completed in May 2016

* Signalflyget comprises 5,300 m2 and will be completed by December 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1EKEm6M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)