May 4 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says agreement between unit Tallinn Swedish Line and Bridgemans Services Ltd to sell Ms Silja Festival cancelled

* Tallinn Swedish Line agrees with Medinvest SPA to sell Ms Silja Festival

* Vessel is expected to be delivered in June 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)