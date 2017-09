May 4 (Reuters) - OTI Greentech AG :

* Says expands its management board and lays foundation for further growth: expansion of management board to four persons

* Johnny Christiansen has been appointed chief executive officer of company

* Ralf Groenemeyer, until now member of supervisory board of company, has been appointed as chief financial officer