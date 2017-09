May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* Says Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for oral suspension formulation and 20 mg capsule of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)