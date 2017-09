May 4 (Reuters) - Braster SA :

* KNF Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego (Polish Financial Supervision Commission) approves prospectus for issue of 2.6 million series F shares to be listed on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Plans to list on main market of WSE also its series A,B,C,D, E and F shares