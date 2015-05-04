FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leadmedia's Makazi sells 'trading desk' business and Swiss unit
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 4, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leadmedia's Makazi sells 'trading desk' business and Swiss unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Leadmedia Group SA :

* Says subsidiary Makazi to focus on core business of data marketing software following sale of ‘trading desk’ media purchasing business

* Also sold Makazi media subsidiary in Switzerland as part of deal

* Transfer price is 2.8 million euros ($3.12 million)in cash, together with an additional price of 2.2 million euros subject to achievement of entity’s performance threshold over 12 next months

* Sale made to managers of the business and other collaborators led by Anthony Spinasse

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.