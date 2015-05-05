FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tornos Holding Q1 net sales down to CHF 41.3 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
May 5, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tornos Holding Q1 net sales down to CHF 41.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* Q1 new orders came to 51.3 million Swiss francs ($54.85 million) (2013: 50.3 million francs), up another 1.9 pct

* Net sales totalled 41.3 million francs in the first quarter of 2015 (previous year: 43.2 million francs)

* Q1 EBIT fell to -1.0 million francs (previous year: +0.3 million francs)

* Confirms its goal for 2015 to achieve an improved result compared to 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1zJseEm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
