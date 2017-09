May 5 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG :

* Merges legal entities and organisation in Switzerland

* Helvetia will take over Nationale Suisse insurance contracts in full and continue them unchanged

* Out of currently around 3,850 staff in Switzerland, roughly 70 terminations on employer’s side and 30 early retirements are expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)