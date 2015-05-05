FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morphosys Q1 earnings jump on one-offs related to MOR202
May 5, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Morphosys Q1 earnings jump on one-offs related to MOR202

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Q1 positively impacted by one-off effects relating to mor202

* Group revenues increased to eur 70.4 million (q1 2014: eur 15.9 million)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to eur 52.8 million

* Q1 net profit 40.9 million eur

* Product pipeline comprised a total of 95 therapeutic antibodies, including 23 clinical programs

* Now expects revenues for 2015 financial year in amount of eur 101 million to eur 106 million

* Now expects earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of approximately eur 9 million to eur 16 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

