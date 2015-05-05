FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bionor Pharma: Advisory board to discuss proof of Phase II study for Vacc-4x as component in cure of HIV
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 5, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bionor Pharma: Advisory board to discuss proof of Phase II study for Vacc-4x as component in cure of HIV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Announces assembly of a clinical study advisory board to discuss a first proof of principle Phase II clinical study for Vacc-4x as a component in functional cure of HIV

* It was decided to plan for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study

* Study will be conducted as an international trial that may include multiple sites in Europe, US and Australia

* Study will be sponsored by Bionor Pharma and governed by a steering committee with experts contributing to Clinical Study Advisory Board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.