BRIEF-Bionor Pharma: Advisory board to discuss proof of Phase II study for Vacc-4x as component in cure of HIV

May 5 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Announces assembly of a clinical study advisory board to discuss a first proof of principle Phase II clinical study for Vacc-4x as a component in functional cure of HIV
* It was decided to plan for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study
* Study will be conducted as an international trial that may include multiple sites in Europe, US and Australia
* Study will be sponsored by Bionor Pharma and governed by a steering committee with experts contributing to Clinical Study Advisory Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)