May 5 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd

* Continuing headline earnings per share up 22 pct to 31.1 cents for half year ended 31 March 2015

* Interim dividend up 67 pct to 10 cents per share

* Non-Interest revenue up 10 pct to r573 million for half year ended 31 March 2015