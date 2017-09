May 5 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Q1 consolidated net sales 91.5 million euros ($101.88 million) versus 88.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating loss ex-items 2.3 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago

* Full-Year operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to fall short of previous year’s level

