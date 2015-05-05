BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses to distribute gross dividend of 1.40/sh

May 5 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Decided to distribute a gross dividend of 1.40 euro ($1.56) per share

* Board of directors decided on May 4 to offer an optional dividend for the financial year 2014

* Reference shareholder of Intervest Offices & Warehouses, NSI, has indicated that it has the intention to support the optional dividend

* New shares will be entitled to the results as from January 1st 2015 (first dividend payable in May 2016)

