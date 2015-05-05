FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium Q1 operating distributable result falls
May 5, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium Q1 operating distributable result falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Belgium Nv

* Occupancy rate as at March 31 2015: 96 pct (98 pct as at 31 December 2014)

* Decrease of operating distributable result in Q1 of 2015 to eur 0.64 per share (eur 0.67 for Q1 of 2014)

* As at March 31 realisation of 6 rental transactions representing approximately 4 pct of total annual rental income, resulting in average rental growth of 29 pct

* Limited debt ratio of 31 pct as at 31 March 2015

* Increase in fair value by eur 4 million or approximately 1 pct of existing real estate portfolio in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
