May 5, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ARMS says notes suspension of PT Berau shares on Indonesian Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Suspension of trading in listed shares of PT Berau

* Notes decision of Indonesian Stock Exchange of yesterday, Monday May 4, 2015, to suspend trading in listed shares of company’s 84.7 pct owned subsidiary, PT Berau Coal Energy TBK

* Notes that an extraordinary general meeting of members of PT Berau was convened and held on April 30

* Has received Indonesian legal advice that all resolutions proposed at egms were properly and validly passed and allegations of invalidity of EGMs are flatly denied

* Indonesian Stock Exchange has taken view that conflicting statements being issued is creating confusion, has suspended trading in shares of PT Berau

* Confident that situation described above will shortly be resolved and that this will result in resumption of trading in shares of PT Berau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

