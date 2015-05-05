BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q1 sales up 12.1 pct at EUR 55.3 mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Managed to increase sales by 12.1 pct to 55.3 million euros ($61.57 million) in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 gross profit grew to 22.4 million euros (Q1 2014: 20.5 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT almost doubled, climbing to 6.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.2 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net income, supported in prior-year period by one-off tax effects, reached 4.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 4.0 million euros)

* Is expecting a sales increase between 5 pct and 9 pct (formerly: mid single-digit percentage range) for current fiscal year 2015

* Still expects to achieve a slightly better EBIT margin in 2015 compared to 2014 despite exchange rate's negative effect on costs