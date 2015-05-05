BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler Q1 profit up 68 pct to 2.7 mln euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* Q1 sales rose by 11 pct to 34.0 million euros ($37.84 million) mainly due to currency effects

* Q1 EBIT climbed by a disproportionately high amount of 1.8 million euros, or 59 pct, to 4.8 million euros

* Q1 profit up 68 pct to 2.7 million euros or 0.51 euros per share

* In 2015 fiscal year, sales of more than 133 million euros are expected and net profit will likely exceed amount of 1.71 euros per share