May 5 (Reuters) - TOBII

* Carnegie and ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSC) have exercised the over-allotment option to subscribe for 2,685,150 shares in Tobii

* The issue of the additional 2,685,150 new shares adds an additional approximately SEK 67 million in gross proceeds to Tobii Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)