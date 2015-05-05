CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bioporto Q1 EBIT loss widens to DKK 4.4 million crowns

(Corrects BRIEF to remove “Q1” from last bullet point)

May 5 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S :

* Sales of The NGAL Test(TM) increased by 68 pct compared with Q1 2014

* BioPorto has completed an accelerated enrolment of patients for the clinical trial with The NGAL Test in the USA and expects to submit a 510(k) application to the FDA in the summer of 2015

* Q1 revenue of 4.1 million Danish crowns ($610,100.89) versus 4.8 million crowns in year-earlier period

* Q1 EBIT was a loss of 4.4 million crowns versus loss of 3.6 million crowns in year-earlier period

* Guidance for 2015 maintained

* Revenue is expected to be 22 million - 25 million crowns in 2015, representing an increase of approximately 15-35 pct on 2014

* EBIT for 2015 is forecast at loss between 10 million and 12 million crowns, and expect net loss at the level of 8 million to 10 million crowns

