May 5 (Reuters) -

* Medivir Q1 net turnover totalled sek 215.9 million (208.2m),of which SEK 128.6 million (161.5 m) comprised royalties for simeprevir.

* Medivir Q1 profit after tax was sek 66.7 million (283.8 m)

* Medivir Q1 revenues from Medivir's own pharmaceutical sales totalled sek 86.8 million (46.4 m), of which SEK 34.2 million (0.0) derived from sales of OLYSIO and SEK 52.6 million (46.4 m) from sales of other pharmaceuticals.