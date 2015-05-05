FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Frosta sales in first four months of 2015 up 7 pct over last year
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 5, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Frosta sales in first four months of 2015 up 7 pct over last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add two last bullet points)

May 5 (Reuters) - Frosta AG :

* Sales in the first four months of 2015 up 7 percent over the previous year

* Currently it is impossible to make a forecast for full year result

* Expects to further increase revenues in course of the year 2015

* Due to sharp increase in value of U.S. dollar against euro, prices of our main raw materials rise significantly; this impacts our gross profit and will need to be compensated by price increases Source text - bit.ly/1JngZRS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.