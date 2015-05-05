FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexans to power INPEX's Ichthys CPF
May 5, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nexans to power INPEX's Ichthys CPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Nexans SA :

* INPEX’s Ichthys CPF to be powered by Nexans’ halogen-free cables

* Contract, worth about 11.5 million euros ($12.76 million), was awarded by Samsung Heavy Industries

* Will supply about 2,200 km of halogen-free instrumentation and electrical cables for INPEX-operated Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant near Darwin, Australia

* Ichthys LNG project will be in operation from 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1E3JH6R

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

