May 5 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Announce EU regulatory submission for gene therapy to treat rare disease ADA-SCID

* Application submitted along with Fondazione Telethon (Telethon) and Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR)

* Application for a gene therapy to treat patients with ADA-SCID for whom no suitable human leukocyte antigen-matched related stem cell donor is available