BRIEF-Lyngen Bidco owns and holds rights to 88% of shares in EVRY
#IT Services & Consulting
May 5, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lyngen Bidco owns and holds rights to 88% of shares in EVRY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - EVRY ASA :

* Says Lyngen Bidco AS (the offeror) announces preliminary results of mandatory offer for EVRY

* Says offeror has received acceptances of mandatory offer for a total of 465,628 shares, representing approximately 1.43 pct of outstanding shares and votes in EVRY not already owned by offeror

* Together with 234,797,184 shares already owned by offeror, offeror owns and holds rights to a total of 235,262,812 shares, about 88 pct of issued shares and voting rights in EVRY

* Says neither offeror nor any of its related parties hold other shares or rights to shares of EVRY

* Says final result of mandatory offer will be announced once confirmed by receiving agent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

