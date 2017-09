May 5 (Reuters) - Sino AG :

* Reports H1 result before tax of 298,000 euros ($333,491.80)

* Reports tax-exempt gross dividend of Tick-TS AG amounting to 501,000 euros

* H1 profit before tax thus amounts to 799,000 euros

* H1 profit after tax for the group is 760,000 euros or 0.33 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)