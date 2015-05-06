FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&T Q1 sales rise 17 pct to EUR 92.8 mln
#Computer Hardware
May 6, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S&T Q1 sales rise 17 pct to EUR 92.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Q1 sales rise a strong 17 pct to 92.8 million euros ($104.21 million)(previous year: 79.2 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA increases by 22 pct to 5.8 million euros (previous year: 4.8 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated income amounted to 2.7 million euros(previous year: 2.4 million euros)

* Forecast for current financial year is achieving a strong, 20 pct rise in sales, which are expected to come to 465 million euros

* FY 2015 consolidated income is predicted to increase to 15 million euros

* Planned for 2016 are a double digit rise in sales and profits exceeding that Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)


