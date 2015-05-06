FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext says Q1 net profit jumps to 48 mln euro
May 6, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext says Q1 net profit jumps to 48 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Euronext NV

* Q1 third party revenue increased by +9.6% on an adjusted basis to EUR 130 million

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 52.2%

* Quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was EUR 63.3 million

* Net profit for Q1 of 2015 amounted to EUR 48.0 million, compared to EUR 7.6 million in Q1 2014

* Successful Q1 2015 with EUR 2.4 billion raised across our primary and secondary offerings, more than twice Q1 2014 level

* Continued resurgence in IPOs resulted in 10 SME listings compared to four in Q1 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

