May 5 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Will build a 14,200 km submarine cable system linking Hawaii to South America

* Deal is with Ocean Networks

* The South America Pacific Link (SAPL) system will connect Oahu in Hawaii, Balboa in Panama and Santiago in Chile

