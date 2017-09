May 5 (Reuters) - Permanent tsb Plc

* Confirms that it has now completed placing of 88,888,889 new ordinary shares at an issue price of EUR 4.50 per new ordinary share

* Realising gross proceeds of EUR 400 million

* In addition sale by Minister for Finance of 21,828,552 existing ordinary shares at EUR 4.50 per ordinary share has also been completed Further company coverage: