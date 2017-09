May 5 (Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Co-establishes with Polfinance sp. z o.o. a new unit Polenerga Sp. z o.o.

* Acquires 49 percent stake in Polenerga and Polfinance will hold 51 percent stake in Polenerga

* Share capital of Polenerga consist of 100 shares with total nominal value of 5,000 zlotys ($1,385)

* Polfinance is a shareholder of Doradcy24

