* Q1 net sales 73.9 million euros versus 66.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 comparable operating profit was 10.7 million euros, up 60 pct from 6.7 million euros year ago

* Full year guidance unchanged - expects full year net sales and comparable operating profit (excluding non-recurring items and mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives) to be above 2014 levels

