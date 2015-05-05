FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 5, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XIN Holding Guernsey Limited eyes sale of 14 pct shares in Norway's XXL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited contemplates sale of approximately 19.4 million shares in XXL ASA, representing 14 pct of share capital and voting rights.

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited owns 38,865,041 shares in XXL, representing 28.1 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the company.

* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has engaged ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International as bookrunners in the sale.

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is represented by Anders Misund on the board of directors of XXL.

* Says a further announcement will be made following pricing of the sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
