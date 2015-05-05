BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium Q1 distributable result rises by 11.3%

May 5 (Reuters) - Home Invest Belgium NV :

* Reports Q1 distributable result of 0.90 euro per share, an increase by 7.6 percent

* Says total value of the shareholders’ equity on March 31 amounts to 202.0 million euros ($225.86 million) compared to 208.2 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014

* Net asset value on March 31 is 64.16 euro per share, in comparison with 66.15 euro per share at the closing of the financial year

* Distributable result on March 31 rises by 11.3 percent to 2.84 million euros from 2.55 million euros on March 31, 2014

* Says full year 2014 gross dividend of 3.75 euro per share is payable as of May 15

Source text: bit.ly/1zKlypF

