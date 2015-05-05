FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium Q1 distributable result rises by 11.3%
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium Q1 distributable result rises by 11.3%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Home Invest Belgium NV :

* Reports Q1 distributable result of 0.90 euro per share, an increase by 7.6 percent

* Says total value of the shareholders’ equity on March 31 amounts to 202.0 million euros ($225.86 million) compared to 208.2 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014

* Net asset value on March 31 is 64.16 euro per share, in comparison with 66.15 euro per share at the closing of the financial year

* Distributable result on March 31 rises by 11.3 percent to 2.84 million euros from 2.55 million euros on March 31, 2014

* Says full year 2014 gross dividend of 3.75 euro per share is payable as of May 15

Source text: bit.ly/1zKlypF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
